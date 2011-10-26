(Adds analyst, share, detail)
OSLO, Oct 26 Norwegian insurer Storebrand
reported a third-quarter loss on Wednesday as weak
equity markets stripped value from its investment portfolio,
predicting more pain ahead for its business.
"The instability that has been observed in the market will
affect the short-term result development in Storebrand," the
firm said in a statement.
"Economic growth in Storebrand's home markets, Norway and
Sweden, will in the short-term be weakened to some extent due to
the downturn internationally."
Its group loss was 52 million Norwegian crowns ($9.4 million)
in July-September, beating a forecast for a 90.9 million loss in
a Reuters poll and after a 709 million crowns profit in the 2010
period.
It said its costs were developing as planned, and saw
falling costs going forward.
"In order to compensate for the expected loss of income due
to lower balance sheet growth, further measures are being
implemented to reduce costs in the Group," the firm said.
SPP, its Swedish life unit, made a loss of 203 million
crowns, while analysts had forecasted a loss of 82 million.
Storebrand said it had decided to strengthen the equity in
SPP through two one-year loans from the holding company of 900
million crowns in total.
"I guess they are using some of their buffer to beef up
SPP's solvency margin this quarter," said SEB Enskilda analyst
Christoffer Adams. "They do still have buffer capital but they
have less of a flexible buffer than before."
Storebrand shares fell 1.1 percent to 32.85 crowns on an
Oslo bourse whose benchmark index rose 0.25 percent.
Adams said Storebrand's Norwegian life insurance operations
was the main reason behind the smaller-than-expected loss, as
the unit reached a zero result compared to a forecasted loss of
139 million.
"It is fair to say that the results are somewhat better than
expected, but they have used up all of their market value
adjustment reserves in Norway," he said.
Storebrand's biggest shareholder, fellow Norwegian insurer
Gjensidige which holds a 24.3 percent stake, was set
to publish second-quarter results on Nov. 10.
