(Adds analyst, share, detail)

* Q3 group loss NOK 52 mln vs forecast NOK 91 mln loss

* Says market instability will affect coming results

* Shares down 1.1 percent, underperforming index

By Victoria Klesty

OSLO, Oct 26 Norwegian insurer Storebrand reported a third-quarter loss on Wednesday as weak equity markets stripped value from its investment portfolio, predicting more pain ahead for its business.

"The instability that has been observed in the market will affect the short-term result development in Storebrand," the firm said in a statement.

"Economic growth in Storebrand's home markets, Norway and Sweden, will in the short-term be weakened to some extent due to the downturn internationally."

Its group loss was 52 million Norwegian crowns ($9.4 million) in July-September, beating a forecast for a 90.9 million loss in a Reuters poll and after a 709 million crowns profit in the 2010 period.

It said its costs were developing as planned, and saw falling costs going forward.

"In order to compensate for the expected loss of income due to lower balance sheet growth, further measures are being implemented to reduce costs in the Group," the firm said.

SPP, its Swedish life unit, made a loss of 203 million crowns, while analysts had forecasted a loss of 82 million.

Storebrand said it had decided to strengthen the equity in SPP through two one-year loans from the holding company of 900 million crowns in total.

"I guess they are using some of their buffer to beef up SPP's solvency margin this quarter," said SEB Enskilda analyst Christoffer Adams. "They do still have buffer capital but they have less of a flexible buffer than before."

Storebrand shares fell 1.1 percent to 32.85 crowns on an Oslo bourse whose benchmark index rose 0.25 percent.

Adams said Storebrand's Norwegian life insurance operations was the main reason behind the smaller-than-expected loss, as the unit reached a zero result compared to a forecasted loss of 139 million.

"It is fair to say that the results are somewhat better than expected, but they have used up all of their market value adjustment reserves in Norway," he said.

Storebrand's biggest shareholder, fellow Norwegian insurer Gjensidige which holds a 24.3 percent stake, was set to publish second-quarter results on Nov. 10. (Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Andrew Callus)