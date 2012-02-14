* Q4 group profit 268 mln NOK vs 524 mln NOK forecast

* Proposes no dividend vs expected unchanged 1.10 NOK

* Says is one year behind its 2013 earnings target

* Shares down 12 pct (Adds quotes by CEO, analyst, share reaction)

By Victoria Klesty and Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Feb 14 Norweigan insurer Storebrand will not propose a dividend this year in order to strengthen its equity position and reduce debt as it braces for new rules in its sector.

The insurer, whose fourth-quarter bottom line was hit more badly than analysts' anticipated by months of financial market turmoil, said that unresolved issues around tax exemptions and capital requirements, low interest rates, and expectations that Norwegians would live longer had driven its decision.

Market expectations had been for an unchanged 1.10 crown-per-share dividend.

Storebrand's comments on Tuesday echoed those of Norwegian rival Gjensidige, which last week cut its 2011 dividend, and of Denmark's Tryg, which saw quarterly profits fall, partly due to the ripples from the euro zone reaching the relatively stable Nordic economies.

Shares in Storebrand plunged 11.7 percent at 1201 GMT against an Oslo benchmark index up 0.2 percent.

"The reported result was of course below market expectations and the fact that they are going to pay no dividend is of course also negative," Handelsbanken analyst Matti Ahokas said.

Storebrand, who noted it was one year behind its 2013 earnings target, said that it would revise upwards its dividend policy once operating profit and cash flow grew as expected, as insurance products that tie up less capital replace older ones.

"The 35-percent payout ratio should increase based on that development," the company's chief executive Idar Kreutzer told a news conference.

The board had not discussed other measures, such as issuing new shares, to increase the firm's capital base other than dropping this year's dividend, he added.

CHANGES ON TAX, CAPITAL

Norway earlier this year announced a government plan to eliminate a tax exemption for life insurers that would hit profitability for the insurance sector.

Uncertainty on how changes to the Norwegian regulatory framework on capital requirements - in accordance with Solvency II rules - will change the basis for Norway's pension system also muddies the water for Storebrand.

The company expected growth to continue in its core Nordic markets despite the weak macroeconomic situation in the euro zone.

Kreutzer said Storebrand had seen some improvement in sales of new policies as the fourth quarter progressed, and that the trend had continued to be positive so far in the first quarter.

Storebrand's goal is to achieve a result before profit sharing and lending losses of 2.5 billion crowns ($437.54 million) by the end of 2013, from 1.57 billion in 2011, but does not expect to reach that target until 2014.

"As a result of the turbulent financial markets, Storebrand is approximately 12 months behind on its plan to reach its target in 2013 at the end of 2011," the company said, adding that cost measures were being implemented earlier than planned and to a greater degree.

Its group profit was 268 million crowns in October-December, missing the forecast for 524 million in a Reuters poll and after a 669 million crowns profit in the year-ago period. ($1 = 5.7138 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jodie Ginsberg)