BRIEF-Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler to participate in capital increase of unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
* To participate in capital increase of 74 percent owned unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
OSLO Feb 14 Norwegian insurer Storebrand has seen an improvement in sales of new policies so far in the first quarter, its top executive said on Tuesday.
"We saw some improvement as the fourth quarter progressed, and in addition, the first quarter has shown a tendency of improvement," Chief Executive Idar Kreutzer told a new conference. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
LONDON, Feb 17 After ending last year down heavily, the value of London-based Lansdowne Partners' main fund slid again in January after shares in crisis-hit BT Group plunged, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
* CVI Investments reports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8