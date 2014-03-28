OSLO, March 28 Norwegian insurer Storebrand faces a 12.5 billion crown ($2.1 billion) reserve strengthening requirement due to the government's new mortality assumptions, slightly less than the 12.7 billion seen earlier, it said on Friday.

"Storebrand will come with further information when step up plans from Financial Services Authority are available," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)