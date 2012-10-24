OSLO, Oct 24 Storebrand reported the following results by division for the third quarter (figures in millions of Norwegian crowns): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Forecast* - Life 387 -203 403 -- Norway 140 18 181 -- Sweden (SPP) 247 -221 222 - Asset management -27 73 44 - Banking 60 50 50 - Group profit - insurance 93 95 92 - Other -55 -65 -184 Group result 458 -49 399 NOTE - (*) Forecasts are average estimates from a Reuters poll of ten analysts. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)