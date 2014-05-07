OSLO May 7 Norwegian insurer Storebrand
posted first-quarter earnings above expectations on
Wednesday but said low interest rates were a challenge and rules
on longer life expectancy would weigh on its long term outlook.
Its group profit rose 32 percent to 728 million crowns
($123.07 million), beating expectations for 585 million crowns
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"Low interest rates are challenging for insurance companies
that have to cover an annual interest rate guarantee," it said
in a statement. "Growth is still expected in Storebrand's core
markets, driven by low unemployment and good wage growth."
"Storebrand's results will during the period from 2014 to
2020 be reduced by a minimum of 20 percent of the costs
associated with the build-up of reserves for expected increased
longevity," Storebrand added.
($1 = 5.9152 Norwegian Krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)