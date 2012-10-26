UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
OSLO Oct 26 Storebrand ASA : * Storebrand ASA : bond issue * Says has today issued NOK 100 million in senior unsecured bonds, trough a tap of the 2012/2017 issue * Says The issue was priced at 101.08 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts