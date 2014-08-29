BRIEF-Galapagos initiates Phase 1 study with novel CF potentiator GLPG3067
* Third potentiator in growing portfolio of cystic fibrosis drug candidates
Aug 29 Real estate company Store Capital Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company listed Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley among the underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1lAi0za)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Third potentiator in growing portfolio of cystic fibrosis drug candidates
SEOUL, March 22 A North Korean missile appeared to have exploded on Wednesday just after it was launched, the U.S. and South Korean militaries said after detecting the latest in a series of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed state that have alarmed the region.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit. * ACACIA MINING: Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential merger. * S