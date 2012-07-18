(Adds company comment)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Dutch engineer Stork Technical Services postponed a EUR315m seven-year high-yield bond, citing difficult market conditions, delaying the refinancing and separation of the group's debt.

The senior secured bond was the final part of a three-part refinancing of Stork BV following its acquisition of RBG Energy Resourcing and would have completed the separation of the capital structures of subsidiaries Stork Technical Services (STS) and Fokker Technologies.

The postponement of the bond means that the group's existing debt will remain in place unless the bond deal can be salvaged.

"Until [markets stabilise], we cannot complete the legal merger of STS and RBG. However, this will have no impact on the business going forward, which is trading in line with prior year," a company spokesman said in an email.

Joint bookrunners Goldman Sachs and Jefferies announced price guidance in the area of 11.5% with an original issue discount (OID) of 2-3 points on Tuesday following an extensive roadshow in Europe and the U.S. which began on July 9.

A banking source close to the transaction said that there was insufficient demand from investors at that level, and that the company did not want to pay in excess of that.

The banker did not rule out that the bond deal could be revived if revisions were made to meet investor demands, but said it was uncertain whether that could be achieved before the traditional summer shutdown in capital markets.

"In light of the difficult market conditions, Stork appreciates the significant response and interest it has received from potential investors for the notes in both Europe and the U.S. Due to the achievable terms in the current market, Stork has decided to postpone the offering," the company said in a separate statement.

"This postponement has no impact on the business going forward, which is trading in line with the prior year. Stork will continue to monitor market conditions."

LOAN REFINANCING

Fokker will be refinanced with a EUR150m Term Loan B and a EUR50m revolving credit facility, launched by Jefferies and Rabobank earlier this month.

A 7.5-year EUR170m Holdco payment-in-kind (PIK) note, which is subordinated to both Fokker and STS, refinanced an existing PIK and has been sold to an undisclosed mezzanine investor, banking sources said. No details of the coupon were revealed, but the buyer is outside the existing STS Group, the sources added.

Sponsor owners Arle and others used some of the proceeds of the PIK sale to inject EUR100m into the business.

The commitments of the loan and the PIK financing will likely expire if the bond is not sold, one of the banking sources said.

(Additional reporting by Isabell Witt, editing by Josie Cox; IFR Markets)