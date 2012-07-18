(Adds company comment)
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Dutch engineer Stork Technical
Services postponed a EUR315m seven-year high-yield bond, citing
difficult market conditions, delaying the refinancing and
separation of the group's debt.
The senior secured bond was the final part of a three-part
refinancing of Stork BV following its acquisition of RBG Energy
Resourcing and would have completed the separation of the
capital structures of subsidiaries Stork Technical Services
(STS) and Fokker Technologies.
The postponement of the bond means that the group's existing
debt will remain in place unless the bond deal can be salvaged.
"Until [markets stabilise], we cannot complete the legal
merger of STS and RBG. However, this will have no impact on the
business going forward, which is trading in line with prior
year," a company spokesman said in an email.
Joint bookrunners Goldman Sachs and Jefferies announced
price guidance in the area of 11.5% with an original issue
discount (OID) of 2-3 points on Tuesday following an extensive
roadshow in Europe and the U.S. which began on July 9.
A banking source close to the transaction said that there
was insufficient demand from investors at that level, and that
the company did not want to pay in excess of that.
The banker did not rule out that the bond deal could be
revived if revisions were made to meet investor demands, but
said it was uncertain whether that could be achieved before the
traditional summer shutdown in capital markets.
"In light of the difficult market conditions, Stork
appreciates the significant response and interest it has
received from potential investors for the notes in both Europe
and the U.S. Due to the achievable terms in the current market,
Stork has decided to postpone the offering," the company said in
a separate statement.
"This postponement has no impact on the business going
forward, which is trading in line with the prior year. Stork
will continue to monitor market conditions."
LOAN REFINANCING
Fokker will be refinanced with a EUR150m Term Loan B and a
EUR50m revolving credit facility, launched by Jefferies and
Rabobank earlier this month.
A 7.5-year EUR170m Holdco payment-in-kind (PIK) note, which
is subordinated to both Fokker and STS, refinanced an existing
PIK and has been sold to an undisclosed mezzanine investor,
banking sources said. No details of the coupon were revealed,
but the buyer is outside the existing STS Group, the sources
added.
Sponsor owners Arle and others used some of the proceeds of
the PIK sale to inject EUR100m into the business.
The commitments of the loan and the PIK financing will
likely expire if the bond is not sold, one of the banking
sources said.
