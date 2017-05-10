MEXICO CITY May 10 Tropical Storm Adrian, which strengthened in the Pacific Ocean off Central America on Wednesday, is expected turn in toward the Mexican coast and could become a hurricane by the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Adrian is the earliest storm to form in the eastern Pacific since the satellite era began.

Early on Wednesday morning, Adrian was about 460 miles (740 kilometers) south-southeast of the Mexican port of Salina Cruz, blowing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), with higher gusts, the Miami-based NHC said.

Adrian was moving northwest at 7 mph (11 km) and is expected to continue in that general motion for the next couple of days, the center added.

Mexican state oil company Pemex has a major refinery in Salina Cruz, which lies in the southwestern state of Oaxaca.

There are currently no coastal warnings in effect. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)