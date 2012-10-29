By Sinead Carew
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 28 Hurricane Sandy will likely
cause financial headaches for U.S. airlines that canceled more
than 7,000 flights to and from the Northeast corridor on Sunday.
Hotels in the region were busy handling cancellations for
guests who could not get to destinations in the Northeast,
extending stays for guests who could not leave town, and booking
rooms for people who left their homes.
Airlines started cancelling flights in the U.S. Northeast
region Sunday evening as cities from Washington D.C. to Boston
braced for floods and high winds from the hurricane, which was
expected to make landfall in the next few days.
According to Flightaware.com, more than 7,100 flights had
been canceled by 9 p.m. on Sunday due to Sandy. Airlines waived
fees for people who have to change travel plans because of the
grounded flights.
In New York City, the timing of flight cancellations like US
Airways, was determined by the city's decision to start
shutting down its mass transit systems at 7 p.m. as passengers
would have no way to get to and from the airport.
U.S. Airways said it would likely have to cancel close to
2,000 flights because of the storm, starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The airline said it expects to resume flights on Tuesday, but
noted that flooding and the storm's duration could cause
additional delays.
The airline also said it would move planes from the
hurricane zone to try to avoid damage. Repositioning those
planes after the weather clears could cause additional delays.
Transportation consultant George Hamlin estimated that
Sandy could cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars.
"It's a disruption in terms of extra costs," Hamlin said.
On top of lost flight revenue, airlines will likely have to
pay their crew extra if they are stranded away from their home
base.
"If you cancel a day or two's flights, it may take some
people days to get to where they want to go," he said.
American Airlines said it would stop its
Northeast flights at 9 p.m. Sunday night. This involved 140
cancellations Sunday and pre-cancellation of another 1,431
flights from Monday to Wednesday.
JetBlue Airways Corp said it canceled more than a
1,000 flights through Wednesday morning. Delta Airlines Inc
said it canceled 180 flights Sunday and that it expects
canceled flights Monday to be in the hundreds.
Reuters was not able to obtain estimates for flight
cancellations for United Continental Holdings Inc.
Meanwhile the reservation desks at Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Worldwide Inc, which operates hotels such as Westin,
Sheraton and Marriott International Inc hotel groups
said they had a busy day.
"I've had a lot of calls about New York properties today, a
lot of people who are cancelling, a lot of people who come here
because we have generators," a Starwood reservations employee
said.
"People are really just frightened of the storm ... they're
frightened of water levels and they're frightened of losing
power and they want to be somewhere where they're safe," the
employee said.
A reservations worker for Marriott said her work day had
been "really crazy" with all the calls for cancellations and
last-minute reservations, including calls from corporations
booking blocks of rooms for their employees.
Corporate spokespeople for Starwood and Marriott were not
immediately available for comment Sunday.