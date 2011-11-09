By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska
one of the worst on record in Alaska lashed the state's western
coastline on Wednesday, tearing roofs off buildings and sending
surges of water and debris into communities, authorities said.
The storm, which began hitting Alaska late on Tuesday after
building over the North Pacific Ocean, brought winds measured
at up to 89 miles (143 km) per hour and early flooding to the
remote communities and Native villages along the coastline.
There have been no reports of injuries, and damage has been
caused largely by wind and includes reports of downed power
lines and tin roofs blown off homes, said Andy Brown, lead
forecaster for the National Weather Service in Anchorage, the
state's largest city.
Water surges of seven to nine feet (2.13 to 2.74 meters)
are expected to peak in the afternoon, Brown said.
Most of western Alaska is at high risk, from the Yupik
Eskimo community of Bethel in the Yukon-Kuskowim delta to the
Inupiat Eskimo village of Wainwright on the North Slope,
according to the National Weather Service.
But one of the hardest-hit areas so far has been Nome, a
former Gold Rush boomtown famous as the end of the Iditarod
Trail Sled Dog Race, and surrounding villages.
There, the storm tossed debris onto roads, making driving
dangerous, city officials reported. Waves have launched
"fist-sized rocks" and logs up to two feet in diameter onto the
roadway, officials said.
"These objects would cause injury to any person that was
struck," the city's emergency managers said in a written
statement.
Evacuations have been ordered in low-lying parts of Nome
and other sites, with residents housed in schools and other
public buildings. But large-scale evacuations out of the region
are not considered feasible because weather conditions make
flying hazardous, a state official said Tuesday.
Nome, with 3,600 residents, is one of the largest cities in
western Alaska. The communities spread along the coastline are
mostly traditional Native settlements, with a few hundred to a
few thousand inhabitants, and no roads linking communities.
The U.S. Coast Guard has also stationed helicopters and
cutters in the region, potentially to aid mariners involved in
the crab fishery. The Alaska National Guard said Wednesday it
has activated an operations center at Joint Base
Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
Powerful storms of this magnitude are common at this time
of year in the Bering Sea and North Pacific, but this storm is
unusual because of its northward trajectory and the lack of sea
ice in near-shore areas like Norton Sound off Nome, National
Weather Service and other agency officials said.
"Forty years ago, a big storm like this would come through
and the sea ice would act as sort of a buffer," said Mark
Serreze, director of the Snow and Ice Data Center.
"The Bering Sea has and always will have these strong
storms. What is different now is their potential
destructiveness as you lose the sea ice cover," he added.
