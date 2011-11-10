(Updates impact, adds meteorologist comments, background)
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Nov 9 A storm forecast to be
one of the worst on record in Alaska lashed the state's western
coastline on Wednesday, tearing roofs off buildings and pushing
water and debris into communities, authorities said.
The storm, which began hitting Alaska late on Tuesday after
building over the North Pacific Ocean, brought winds measured
at up to 89 miles (143 km) per hour and flooded parts of some
Native villages along the coastline.
There were no reports of deaths or injuries as of Wednesday
evening, and damage tallied so far was caused largely by wind
and included reports of tin roofs flying off and power lines
down, authorities said.
"This is a storm of epic proportions, as it's being
described," said Jeff Osiensky, a meteorologist and regional
warning coordinator for the National Weather Service. "This is
kind of ratcheted up to a level much higher than we've been
accustomed to."
"I think this would probably be about a Category 3-type
hurricane if we were to do some sort of a similar comparison,"
he said. "It's on the line of a pretty destructive hurricane."
Category 3 hurricanes on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which
have sustained winds exceeding 111 miles (178 km) per hour, can
cause devastating damage to homes, buildings and utilities.
Osiensky said that by Wednesday evening wind speeds were
diminishing but water levels would remain high and new surges
of floodwaters were expected.
Most of western Alaska is at high risk, from the Yupik
Eskimo community of Bethel in the Yukon-Kuskowim delta to the
Inupiat Eskimo village of Wainwright on the North Slope,
according to the National Weather Service.
But one of the hardest-hit areas so far has been Nome, a
former Gold Rush boomtown famous as the end of the Iditarod
Trail Sled Dog Race, and surrounding villages.
There, the storm tossed debris onto roads, making driving
dangerous, city officials reported. Waves have launched
"fist-sized rocks" and logs up to two feet in diameter onto the
roadway, officials said.
"These objects would cause injury to any person that was
struck," the city's emergency managers said in a written
statement.
Evacuations have been ordered in low-lying parts of Nome
and other sites, with residents housed in schools and other
public buildings. But large-scale evacuations out of the region
are not considered feasible because weather conditions make
flying hazardous, a state official said Tuesday.
Nome, with 3,600 residents, is one of the largest cities in
western Alaska. The communities spread along the coastline are
mostly traditional Native settlements, with a few hundred to a
few thousand inhabitants, and no roads linking communities.
The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency
Management set up an incident command to respond to the storm.
The U.S. Coast Guard has stationed helicopters and cutters in
the region to aid mariners involved in the crab fishery.
The Alaska National Guard activated an operations center at
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
Powerful storms of this magnitude are common at this time
of year in the Bering Sea and North Pacific, but this storm is
unusual because of its northward trajectory and the lack of sea
ice in near-shore areas like Norton Sound off Nome, National
Weather Service and other agency officials said.
"Forty years ago, a big storm like this would come through
and the sea ice would act as sort of a buffer," said Mark
Serreze, director of the Snow and Ice Data Center.
"The Bering Sea has and always will have these strong
storms. What is different now is their potential
destructiveness as you lose the sea ice cover," he added.
