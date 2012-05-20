(Updates with warning lifted for the South Carolina coast)

By Harriet McLeod

Charleston, S.C. May 20 Tropical Storm Alberto churned just off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina on Sunday, and heavy rain and dangerous surf were expected even though forecasters said it had lost strength.

Bringing an early start to the Atlantic hurricane season, Alberto reached tropical storm strength on Saturday and by Sunday evening was about 105 miles (170 km) south-east of Savannah, Georgia, according to the hurricane center in Miami.

Its maximum sustained winds had dropped to 45 miles per hour (75 kph), down from 50 mph (85 kph) on Saturday, and a tropical storm warning was lifted for the South Carolina coast.

Alberto was moving slowly west-southwest with tropical storm force winds extending about 60 miles (95 km) from the center. The hurricane center expected little change in strength for the next 48 hours and its center was expected to stay offshore.

"It's moving very slowly," said meteorologist Brett Cimbora of the National Weather Service in Charleston. "It likes the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream. It's going to try to hug that."

Dangerous surf conditions were predicted along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina through Monday before the storm makes a slow turn to the northeast, making its way along the U.S. mid-Atlantic seaboard before dissipating in about five days.

That would keep it well away from the Gulf of Mexico, where U.S. oil and gas operations are clustered, but could bring squalls and rough surf to the Carolina coast.

Most effects will be seen out to sea in the vicinity of the storm, said Cimbora. "We'll have some shallow flooding along low-lying coastal areas, where the marshes are, from high tide and the wind pushing on it. There could be light erosion. Nothing like, say, Irene last year," he added.

Winds on Sunday mid-afternoon were 17 miles per hour (27 kph) in Charleston and 23 miles per hour (27 kph) in Savannah, he said. Callers from the beaches have reported waves at three to four feet (0.9 to 1.2 metres), Cimbora added, and rip current risk was high.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, but storms outside that time frame are not uncommon. Alberto was the earliest-forming Atlantic storm since 2003, when Tropical Storm Ana formed more than five weeks before the official start of the season, the hurricane center said. (Writing by David Adams. Additonal reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Jackie Frank and Vicki Allen)