* Alberto fizzles out to sea off of South Carolina
* Heavy rains, stormy weather endanger beachgoers
MIAMI May 21 Small and weak Tropical Storm
Alberto turned away from the U.S. coast on Monday and was mainly
a threat to beachgoers along the Atlantic shore from northeast
Florida to South Carolina, forecasters said.
Alberto was centered about 180 miles (290 km)
south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, forecasters at
the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was headed
east away from the U.S. coast and was forecast to turn to the
northeast on a track that would keep it well away from land.
With top sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per
hour), Alberto was just barely a tropical storm. Forecasters
said its strength had likely peaked and it was expected to
weaken and dissipate over the next couple of days.
The storm, which brought heavy rain to part of the South
Carolina coast overnight, was still roiling coastal waters and
could endanger swimmers, forecasters cautioned.
"Dangerous surf conditions, including rip currents, are
possible along the coasts of northeastern Florida, Georgia and
South Carolina today," they said.
Alberto formed off the South Carolina coast on Saturday,
bringing an early start to the Atlantic Hurricane season that
officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
It was the earliest tropical storm in the Atlantic since
2003, when Tropical Storm Ana formed more than five weeks before
the official start of the season, the hurricane center said.
(Reporting By Jane Sutton)