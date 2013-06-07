June 7 Andrea, the first tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, is expected to lose tropical characteristics later today, the U.S. government forecasters said on Friday.

The storm was located about five miles south-southwest of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and was packing maximum sustained winds of around 45 miles per hour (75km/h), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said, adding that a few tornadoes are possible over eastern portions of North Carolina and Virginia today. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore)