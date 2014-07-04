WASHINGTON, July 4 Hurricane Arthur, churning up parallel to the U.S. east coast, weakened to a Category 1 on Friday morning after swiping North Carolina's Outer Banks on Independence Day.

The Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (145 kph) as it pulled away from North Carolina and moved offshore. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by James Dalgleish)