(In third paragraph, NHC corrects forward speed of Arthur 10mph
from 14mph)
By Gene Cherry
RALEIGH, N.C., July 3 The first hurricane of the
Atlantic season gained strength on Thursday is expected to
attain Category 2 status as it reaches the North Carolina coast,
where thousands of vacationers scrubbed their July Fourth
holiday plans amid evacuation orders.
Hurricane Arthur was about 110 miles (175 km)
south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, with current
maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (145 km per hour),
U.S. forecasters said.
Moving faster at 10 mph (17 kph), the center of the storm
was now expected to brush close to the North Carolina Outer
Banks late Thursday and early Friday with winds reaching up to
105 mph (170 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane
Center in Miami.
Arthur would be the first hurricane to hit the U.S. since
Superstorm Sandy devastated New York and New Jersey in October
2012 and caused $70 billion estimated damage.
After passing over the Outer Banks, Arthur should accelerate
toward the northeast and remain offshore on Friday as it
diminishes in strength, posing no serious risk to the
northeastern United States, forecasters said.
"The worst of Arthur's wind will remain offshore, but some
strong, gusty squalls will affect the North Carolina barrier
islands," said Dan Kottlowski, a hurricane expert at
AccuWeather.
The storm disrupted plans for holiday beachgoers and others
ordered off low-lying barrier islands in the storm's path.
Tourists and some residents packed ferries and crowded the only
highway off Ocracoke and Hatteras islands, where voluntary and
mandatory evacuations were in effect in anticipation of
worsening weather conditions.
"Pre-storm jitters and preparation," Dare County
Commissioner Allen Burrus said of the mood early on Thursday.
"Right now it is beautiful, but it is going to deteriorate
around 5 or 6 this afternoon."
Some locals said they would ride out the storm. Retiree
Gerry Lebing, who owns a home in Waves on Hatteras Island, said
he was tying things down at his house and moving cars to higher
ground to avoid damage from the potential storm surge.
While the worst of Arthur's winds were expected to remain
offshore, the storm could bring life-threatening rip currents
and a storm surge of up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) to North
Carolina's barrier islands, forecasters said.
North Carolina officials warned that the narrow 50-mile
Highway 12 connecting Hatteras Island to the mainland could
become impassable due to storm surge. The state was putting
extra heavy equipment in place to remove sand and the overwash
as soon as possible after the storm passes.
Part of the highway was cut by storm surge for two months
after Sandy, forcing residents to use ferries to reach the
mainland.
Officials asked residents to stay out of rough waters and to
avoid driving through high water.
"Don't put your stupid hat on," North Carolina Governor Pat
McCrory told a press conference. "We anticipate a beautiful
holiday weekend after Hurricane Arthur is out of North
Carolina."
State officials said 105 National Guard members have been
deployed to help with storm preparation and safety, and 400
state troopers are assisting with the evacuation efforts.
"There could be loss of electricity, there could be
restaurants closing, there could be cars flooding and roads
could be compromised," Hyde County manager Bill Rich said.
Several towns and villages on North Carolina's coast
rescheduled Independence Day festivities and fireworks as the
storm approached.
Farther up the coast, the resort town of Ocean City,
Maryland, moved its July Fourth fireworks display to Saturday
because of the storm.
Boston officials also moved up to Thursday a nationally
televised concert by the Boston Pops and a fireworks display,
which draw hundreds of thousands of spectators to the city's
riverfront.
(Additional reporting by David Adams in Miami; Writing by
Colleen Jenkins and David Adams; Editing by Eric Beech and Susan
Heavey)