(Updates power outage totals in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia)
By David Bailey
July 5 Arthur weakened from hurricane force on
Saturday and pelted parts of southeast Canada with heavy rain
and strong winds, leaving 250,000 homes and businesses without
power, as the storm swept away from New England.
Arthur weakened to a tropical storm on Saturday morning
after having reached landfall on North Carolina's Outer Banks
late on Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane, snarling plans for
tourists at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
North Carolina reported only slight damage from the
hurricane, which quickly traveled northeast.
Arthur, now a post-tropical storm, was centered near Moncton
in New Brunswick after making a second landfall in Canada on
Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada's Canadian Hurricane
Centre said.
More than 141,000 customers in Nova Scotia and 110,000 in
New Brunswick were left without power due to strong winds and
heavy rain that were expected to continue over parts of
southeastern Canada through Saturday night.
The still intense storm was expected to move eastward to
Northumberland Strait and toward the southern Gulf of St.
Lawrence on Saturday evening, the Hurricane Centre said. Maximum
sustained winds were about 62 mph (100 kph).
"Basically, it lost its tropical characteristics and has
become more a wintertime-type low," said Daniel Brown, a senior
hurricane specialist at the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Arthur was the first hurricane to hit the United States
since Superstorm Sandy devastated New York and New Jersey in
October 2012, causing an estimated $70 billion in damage.
In Maine, some communities reported power outages and trees
down, but there were no injuries from Arthur, according to the
National Weather Service, which received unofficial reports of
more than 6 inches of rain (15 cm) in the eastern tip of the
state.
"It's going to continue to wind down as we go through the
afternoon hours," said Dustin Jordan, a weather service
meteorologist in Caribou, Maine.
Arthur hit landfall with top sustained winds of 100 mph (160
kph), earning a Category 2 status on the five-step
Saffir-Simpson scale. It weakened to a Category 1 as it moved
northeast into colder waters of the Atlantic Ocean with 90-mph
(145-kph) top sustained winds.
The storm lashed the popular Massachusetts resort island of
Nantucket with powerful winds and heavy rain on Friday night.
In North Carolina, Arthur cut power to almost 20,000 homes
and businesses, downed trees and cut off barrier islands from
the mainland after making landfall on the state's Outer Banks.
The tourist haven of Ocracoke Island was without main power
on Saturday, but a generator was providing power on a rotating
basis and officials said power could be restored by late Sunday.
A highway connecting Hatteras Island to the mainland had
been blocked, but has reopened. Permanent residents are being
allowed back on Hatteras Island, but no visitors yet were being
allowed on Hatteras or on Ocracoke Island.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Additional reporting
by Eric Martyn in Bedford, Nova Scotia, and Gene Cherry in North
Carolina; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Stephen Powell and Leslie
Adler)