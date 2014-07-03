South Africa's Engen to ship gasoil to Singapore in rare move -sources
SINGAPORE, March 15 - South African petroleum company Engen is set to export a gasoil cargo to Singapore, according to trade sources and shipping data.
July 3 The eye of hurricane Arthur was nearing the coast of North Carolina and the core of the system is expected to pass near or over the coast and the outer banks tonight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
It was now located about 35 miles (55 km) south of Cape Fear, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph), the NHC said. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese)
SINGAPORE, March 15 - South African petroleum company Engen is set to export a gasoil cargo to Singapore, according to trade sources and shipping data.
PARIS, March 15 French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
NAIROBI, March 15 Armed pirates off the coast of Somalia who hijacked an oil tanker with eight Sri Lankan crew on board are demanding a ransom for the release of the vessel, the EU Naval Force said.