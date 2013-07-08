July 8 Tropical storm Chantal, the third named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, has strengthened slightly, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Monday.

The agency issued a tropical storm watch for Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.

Chantal is forecast to slow down, turn northwestward and weaken considerably within 72 hours, the agency said. (Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)