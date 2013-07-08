July 7 Tropical Storm Chantal was formed over the Central Tropical Atlantic on late Sunday, U.S. government forecasters said.

Chantal was swirling over about 865 miles (1390 kms) of the east-south-east of Barbados, and packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km), the Miami-based National Hurricane center said. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)