UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
July 7 Tropical Storm Chantal was formed over the Central Tropical Atlantic on late Sunday, U.S. government forecasters said.
Chantal was swirling over about 865 miles (1390 kms) of the east-south-east of Barbados, and packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km), the Miami-based National Hurricane center said. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders