MIAMI, Sept 7 Tropical Storm Maria formed in
the Atlantic on Wednesday while Hurricane Katia churned up the
surf along the beaches of Bermuda and the eastern United
States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Maria could threaten Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands of
the northeast Caribbean during the weekend, but posed no
immediate danger to land.
It was about 1,305 miles (2,095 km) east of the Lesser
Antilles and racing rapidly westward. Maria had top winds of 50
miles per hour (85 km per hour) and could strengthen slightly
in the next two days, forecasters at the hurricane center in
Miami said.
Computer models showed it turning northwest early next week
but it was too early to know whether Maria would then curve
away from the United States, like Katia is forecast to do.
Katia has weakened significantly in the last two days but
is still a hurricane with 85 mph (140 kph) winds, making it a
Category 1 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity
scale. It was a Category 4 at its peak.
Katia was centered about 320 miles (515 km) southwest of
the mid-Atlantic island of Bermuda and was expected to pass
between the eastern U.S. coast and Bermuda by Thursday.
Forecasters said the core of the storm would stay out to
sea, but Katia was so wide that its outer squalls could reach
the shores of Bermuda, a British territory and global
reinsurance hub whose 70,000 residents were under a tropical
storm watch.
Katia generated large swells that kicked up the surf and
caused dangerous rip currents along the beaches of the Eastern
United States, Bermuda, the Greater Antilles and parts of the
Bahamas, the forecasters said.
Once past Bermuda, Katia is forecast to curve eastward over
open seas where it would pose no further threat to land.
Neither Maria nor Katia was near the Gulf of Mexico, where
U.S. oil and natural gas operations are concentrated.
But forecasters were keeping watch on a disturbance in the
southwest Gulf of Mexico that they gave a 60 percent chance of
developing into a tropical cyclone in the next few days.
Computer models varied widely as to its potential path.
Some took it west over Mexico while at least one took it
northeast toward the Louisiana-Mississippi coast.
The flurry of tropical disturbances is not uncommon for
September, the traditional peak of the June-through-November
Atlantic hurricane season.
