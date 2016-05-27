May 27 A tropical storm warning will be issued at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Friday for the South Carolina coast after a tropical depression formed north of the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said on its website.

At 3 p.m. EDT, the storm system was located about 450 miles (720 km) southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and was moving in a west-northwest direction, the center said. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)