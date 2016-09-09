A low pressure system located in the Straits of Florida, south-southeast of the mainland, has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The system could strengthen into a tropical depression later Friday or on Saturday but conditions were not favorable for significant development while it moves westward into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located east of the Lesser Antilles has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, the NHC added.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)