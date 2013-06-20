UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Tropical Storm Barry, the second tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has become a little stronger, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.
The storm was about 55 miles (85 kms) east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC said. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders