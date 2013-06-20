Tropical Storm Barry, the second tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has become a little stronger, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The storm was about 55 miles (85 kms) east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC said. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Stephen Coates)