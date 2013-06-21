June 20 Post-tropical cyclone Barry has degenerated into a low pressure area over Mexico, though the threat of heavy rainfall continues, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

Barry, located 60 miles (95 km) east-northeast of Mexico City, is moving west near 6 miles per hour (9 km per hour) with maximum sustained winds at 25 miles per hour, the agency said.

It made landfall in Veracruz earlier Thursday and is now expected to continue a slow motion westward until it dissipates.