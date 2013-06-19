June 19 Tropical Storm Barry, the second tropical storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season, formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The storm was located about 75 miles (115 kms) east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the NHC said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)