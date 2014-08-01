GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips as Brexit talks get green light, stocks subdued before Fed
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
July 31 Tropical Storm Bertha, the second named storm of the 2014 Atlantic Hurricane Season, has formed east of the southern Lesser Antilles, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.
The storm was located about 275 miles (445 km) east-southeast of Barbados, and about 385 miles (620 km) east-southeast of St. Lucia, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kph), the Miami-based weather forecasters said.
The storm is moving toward the west-northwest at near 20 miles per hour (31 kph). (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 Shippers have taken up Transcanada Corp's sweetened offer to move natural gas on its Mainline pipeline, the company said on Monday, granting Canada's remote western plays a boost against more easily accessible American counterparts.
TOKYO, March 14 Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.