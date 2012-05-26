(Updates storm location, adds quote, details, byline)
By Kevin Gray
MIAMI May 26 Subtropical Storm Beryl moved
slowly toward the U.S. southeastern coast on Saturday,
threatening heavy rains and dangerous surf for Memorial Day
weekend beachgoers in northern Florida, Georgia and South
Carolina.
Beryl was centered about 220 miles (350 km) east-southeast
of Charleston, South Carolina, carrying maximum sustained winds
of 45 mph (75 kph). It was moving southwest, with tropical
storm-force winds extending about 115 miles (185 km) fr o m the
storm's center.
The storm was not expected to develop into a hurricane, said
Jack Beven, a senior hurricane specialist at the U.S. National
Hurricane Center in Miami.
Forecasts indicate the center of the storm will make
landfall either late Sunday or early Monday, Beven said. Weather
models show Beryl will eventually turn back toward the Atlantic,
posing no threat to oil and gas production facilities in the
U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Sunday from the
Volusia/Brevard County line in northern Florida to Edisto Beach,
South Carolina.
Dangerous surf conditions, unusually high tides and flooding
were possible along the coasts of northeastern Florida, Georgia
and South Carolina over the holiday weekend, the hurricane
center said.
Total rainfall could reach between 3 and 6 inches (7.5-15
cm) in some areas, it said.
Beryl is being called a subtropical storm, meaning it has a
broader wind field than tropical storms, and shower and
thunderstorm activity farther removed from the storm's center.
A change in the storm's structure could see Beryl
reclassified as a tropical storm but would not alter its
potential impact, Beven said.
Beryl formed off the South Carolina coast late on Friday and
is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season,
which has had an early start. The season officially runs from
June 1 to Nov. 30.
