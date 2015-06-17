(Adds details on storm)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas, June 17 Tropical Depression Bill
drenched large parts of Texas on Wednesday, turning streets into
lakes, raising flood worries and killing at least one person in
the state where severe weather killed about 30 people last
month.
Bill, the second named tropical storm of the 2015 Atlantic
hurricane season, was forecast to bring 2 to 4 inches (5-10 cm)
of rain in an area stretching from Texas toward Indiana, with a
few places seeing as much as 12 inches (30 cm), the National
Weather Service said.
It was downgraded from a tropical storm on Wednesday as it
lost strength. The storm first came ashore on Tuesday and has
taken a northeastern path into northern Texas and Oklahoma.
The heavy rains could cause rivers already swollen by
torrential rains in late May to spill over their banks again.
"This event is not over," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at
a news conference. "There will be a lot of rainfall that will
still come. There could be some potential tornadoes."
A 62-year-old woman died on Wednesday when she lost control
of her car on a rain-soaked highway near the central town of
West, a state trooper said.
The heavy rains shut roads and snarled transportation in the
Houston and Dallas areas, two of the largest U.S. metropolitan
areas.
Nearly 500 flights had been canceled at Dallas and Houston
airports, some of the nation's busiest, as of 4:30 p.m. CDT,
tracking service FlightAware.com said.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for
an area from the Texas coast into Illinois, affecting more than
20 million people.
"It's not fun taking your dogs out to pee during a tropical
storm," said Dallas resident Christal Neumann. "I had to coax
them out the door with an umbrella."
In Sealy, about 50 miles (80 km) west of Houston, police
rescued people caught in rising water.
Voluntary evacuations were called for some flood-prone areas
south of Houston.
Oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico and near the coast were not
impacted by the storm. Refineries and a nuclear power plant, the
South Texas Nuclear Generating Station in Bay City, also
operated normally.
More than 45 percent of U.S. refining capacity and half of
natural gas processing capacity sits along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas, Terry
Wade, Kristen Hays, Erwin Seba and Anna Driver in Houston;
Editing by Bill Trott and Sandra Maler)