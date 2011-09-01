HOUSTON, Sept 1 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) was evacuating all workers from its oil and natural gas production platforms in U.S. regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday ahead of a tropical disturbance, a company spokesman said.

BP spokesman Tom Mueller declined to say if it was shutting in production at its eight company-operated platforms and directed calls about shut output to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which regulates offshore oil and natural gas drilling. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)