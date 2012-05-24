U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
MEXICO CITY May 23 Tropical storm Bud is close to becoming a hurricane off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast, where the government has issued a storm warning, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.
Located about 410 miles (655 km) southwest of the major Pacific port of Manzanillo, Bud is moving northward at around 6 mph (9 km/h) with maximum sustained winds reaching almost 70 mph (110 km/h) and stronger gusts, the Miami-based center said.
Bud should become a hurricane on Thursday and start weakening by Friday, the center said. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast by late Friday, it added.
Mexico's government has issued a tropical storm watch along the coast from Punta San Telmo to La Fortuna, the NHC said.
Mexico has no major oil installations on the Pacific coast. (Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Mohammad Zargham)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)
ROME, Feb 3 More than 1,300 migrants were rescued in 13 separate missions in the Mediterranean on Friday, bringing the total helped over the last three days to more than 2,600, the coast guard said.