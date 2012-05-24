* Bud upgraded to Category 2 status
* Pacific ports remain open
(Updates with hurricane and ports status)
MEXICO CITY May 24 Hurricane Bud strengthened
off Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday and could threaten parts
of southwestern Mexico with heavy rainfall and flooding on
Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The first hurricane off the Pacific coast this season, Bud
is located about 250 miles (405 km) southwest of the major port
of Manzanillo, and is moving north-northeast at around 8 mph (13
kph), the Miami-based center said on Thursday.
"A north-northeastward motion at a slower forward speed is
expected during the next 48 hours," the center said in an
advisory published at 2 p.m. EST (1800 GMT).
Now a Category 2 hurricane, Bud is producing maximum
sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph) and stronger gusts. It
could strengthen Thursday afternoon, but is expected to weaken
during the night or early Friday, the center said.
Bud may not make landfall but could still generate
hurricane-force winds off southwestern Mexico by late on Friday,
a spokesman for the center said.
The hurricane is expected to soak the states of Michoacan,
Colima and Jalisco and southern Nayarit with around 4 to 6
inches (15 cm) of rain.
Mexico's government has begun a hurricane watch along the
coast from Punta San Telmo to Cabo Corrientes.
Tropical storm conditions are forecast within the stretch
through Friday afternoon, when the hurricane's center is
expected to be just offshore.
All Mexican ports on the Pacific coast remain open including
Manzanillo, where the transport ministry said the weather was
calm with partly cloudy skies.
Mexico has no major oil installations on the Pacific coast.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and David Alire Garcia; Editing by
Xavier Briand)