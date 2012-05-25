* Hurricane Bud is first Pacific coast storm this year
* Pacific ports remain open as storm strengthens to Cat 3
* No major oil installations are in the storm's path
(Updates with change to Category 3)
MEXICO CITY, May 24 Hurricane Bud, the first
Pacific hurricane in the 2012 season, strengthened into a major
Category 3 storm on Thursday as it headed toward Mexico's coast,
the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
With maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), Bud is
threatening heavy rains and a storm surge around the port city
of Manzanillo, the Miami-based center said.
Mexico has no significant oil installations on the Pacific
coast, but Bud could hit near the popular tourist town of Puerto
Vallarta. The hurricane is expected to weaken before making
landfall on Friday.
"Some fluctuations in strength are possible tonight and
Friday morning before gradual weakening begins by Friday
afternoon. However, Bud is still expected to reach the
coast of Mexico as a hurricane," the center said in an advisory.
On Thursday night, Bud was located about 170 miles (274 km)
southwest of Manzanillo, home to Mexico's largest Pacific port,
and moving north-northeast at around 10 mph (16 kph).
Mexico's government issued a hurricane watch along the coast
from Punta San Telmo to Cabo Corrientes.
The hurricane is expected to soak the states of Michoacan,
Colima and Jalisco and southern Nayarit with around 5 to 8
inches (12 to 20 cm) of rain.
In some places, the storm could dump as much as 12 inches
(30 cm) of rain, raising the alert for life-threatening flash
floods and landslides, the center said. "Preparations to protect
life and property should be rushed to completion," it said.
All Mexican ports on the Pacific coast remained open on
Thursday afternoon including Manzanillo, where the transport
ministry said the weather was calm with cloudy skies.
Most of Mexico's oil platforms and exporting ports are in
the Gulf of Mexico and affected by storms in the Atlantic, where
forecasters are expecting a "near normal" hurricane season this
year with up to 15 tropical storms and four to eight hurricanes.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg, Dave Graham and David Alire
Garcia; editing by Todd Eastham)