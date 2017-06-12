MEXICO CITY, June 12 Tropical storm Calvin
formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday, bearing down on the
southern states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero where it could
dump as much as 20 inches (51 cm) of rain, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
On Monday afternoon, Calvin was about 70 miles (113 km)
east-southeast of the coastal town of Puerto Angel in southern
Mexico, according to the Miami-based NHC. The storm was blowing
maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (64 kph), and
moving west-northwest at 2 miles per hour, the NHC added.
"On the forecast track, the center will be near or over the
coast tonight or early Tuesday," the NHC said. "Little change in
strength is expected until landfall, and weakening will occur
after the center moves inland."
The storm is projected to rain 5-10 inches, but there could
be isolated downpours of up to 20 inches, the NHC said. The
rains could well result in "life-threatening flash floods and
mudslides," the NHC said.
State-owned oil company Pemex's Salina Cruz refinery is in
Oaxaca.
