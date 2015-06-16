MEXICO CITY, June 16 Hurricane Carlos barreled westward off Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday, threatening several states with heavy rain, but it is expected to start weakening on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Carlos was 105 miles (169 km) south of the port of Manzanillo, blowing maximum sustained winds of about 75 miles per hour (121 kph) with higher gusts, and moving west-northwest at around 5 mph (8 kph), the Miami-based NHC said.

Carlos is expected to continue in that direction off Mexico's Pacific coast for the next couple of days and little change in the hurricane's strength is forecast during the next 24 hours.

The NHC's projections had earlier forecast that Carlos could reach land, though they now suggest that will not happen. The center cautioned, however, that its course may still change.

Carlos should begin weakening on Wednesday, it added.

Rain from Carlos is expected to fall in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Durango, and Sinaloa, with 10 inches (25 cm) possible in some areas through Thursday morning, the NHC said.

A hurricane watch was in effect from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by W Simon)