(Adds hurricane strengthening, updates location and other
details)
MEXICO CITY, June 16 Hurricane Carlos
strengthened off Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday, threatening
seven states with heavy rains through Thursday morning even
though it was not forecast to make landfall, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said.
Carlos was 85 miles (137 km) south of the major commercial
port of Manzanillo, packing maximum sustained winds of about 90
miles per hour (145 kph) with higher gusts, and moving northwest
at around five miles (8 km) per hour, the Miami-based NHC said.
The storm's path was expected to remain unchanged through
Wednesday night. But the NHC cautioned in an advisory that only
a small deviation to the northeast would put the center of the
hurricane just off the coast.
Carlos was expected to maintain hurricane strength through
Wednesday, the NHC said.
It said the cyclone was likely to produce heavy rains in the
states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit,
Durango, and Sinaloa, with accumulations up to 6 inches (15 cm)
possible in some areas through Thursday morning.
Isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches (25 cm) were also
possible, with life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in
some regions.
