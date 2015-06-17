MEXICO CITY, June 17 Tropical storm Carlos was
weakening fast off western Mexico on Wednesday morning as it
closed in on the coast from the Pacific, threatening to dump
heavy rain on a handful of states, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said.
Carlos was about 10 miles (16 km) south of Playa Perula
blowing maximum sustained winds of about 45 miles per hour (72
kph) with higher gusts, and moving north-northwest at around
nine miles (14 km) per hour, the Miami-based NHC said.
Carlos, which was downgraded from a hurricane overnight, was
expected to become a tropical depression by Wednesday night and
a remnant low by Thursday morning, the NHC said.
It said the storm could produce rain in the states of
Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit through Friday.
(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)