GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks move higher on Trump policy bets
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
* Hurricane Category 1, seen picking up force
* Pacific oil refinery not affected
* Storm far south of Los Cabos hosting G20 summit
MEXICO CITY, June 15 Hurricane Carlotta formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and was headed to the coast of southern Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Carlotta lies around 120 miles (195 km) south-southeast of Puerto Angel, and around 330 miles (530 km) southeast of the tourist city of Acapulco. Maximum winds have increased to around 80 mph (130 km/h).
The hurricane is seen passing north of Mexico's largest oil refinery and should move near or over the coast of southern Mexico later in the day and on Saturday.
Carlotta's path is far from the Baja California resort of Los Cabos, where world leaders are set to convene for the Group of 20 leaders of top economies on Monday and Tuesday. (Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.