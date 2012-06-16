* Storm hit southern Mexico as hurricane, dumped heavy rains
* Two children dead after house collapsed
(Updates with tropical depression status)
By Mica Rosenberg
ACAPULCO, Mexico, June 16 Tropical Storm
Carlotta weakened into a tropical depression on Saturday after
battering Mexico's Pacific coast and killing at least two
children whose house collapsed in a landslide.
The government of Mexico previously lifted the hurricane
warning from Salina Cruz to Acapulco after Carlotta made
landfall in the southern state of Oaxaca on Friday night,
dumping rain on mountainous villages along the coast.
Carlotta became a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
intensity scale before weakening to a tropical storm earlier
Saturday.
A mud-brick house collapsed in the town of Pluma Hidalgo,
Oaxaca, killing a 13-year-old girl and her 7-year-old sister,
said Cyntia Tovar, a spokeswoman for the state's emergency
services department. The girls' mother survived but was badly
injured and taken to the hospital, Tovar said.
"The damage occurred during the night so we are still
gathering information. There was no major flooding but a lot of
rain and strong winds," said Tovar.
Farther north, heavy rains lashed the tourist resort of
Acapulco overnight. Skies were overcast in the resort on
Saturday, but tourists returned to the beaches and hotel pools.
Melquiades Olemedo, head of emergency services for Acapulco
city, said no major damages were reported - only sporadic power
outages and trees downed by winds that reached 40 mph (60 kph).
Carlotta was located 50 miles (80 km) north-northeast of
Acapulco on Saturday mid-morning as winds decreased to 35 miles
per hour (55 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm is forecast to swirl inland over southern Mexico
for the next couple of days, dumping between 4 to 8 inches (100
to 200 mm) of rain through Monday, the Miami-based center said.
"These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and
mudslides," the center said, adding that isolated rains of up to
15 inches (375 mm) are possible.
Carlotta, the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane
season, passed north of Mexico's biggest refinery, the 330,000
barrel-per-day Salina Cruz installation, which remained open.
The storm's path was far from the Baja California resort of
Los Cabos, where the Group of 20 leaders of top economies are
convening on Monday and Tuesday. Authorities said they did not
expect Carlotta to have much of an impact there.
(Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)