* Gulf system could flood parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida
* Short-lived Hurricane Chris poses no threat off Canada
(Updates with Chris weakening back to tropical storm)
MIAMI, June 21 A large weather disturbance in
the Gulf of Mexico could develop into a tropical cyclone in the
next couple of days, forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said on Thursday.
The mass of thunderstorms had a 50 percent chance of
developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within
48 hours and could bring flooding rain to Mexico's Yucatan
Peninsula, western Cuba and southern Florida, the forecasters
said.
It stretched from the northwest Caribbean into the Gulf and
was expected to move slowly northwest to north in the next two
or three days. It was too early to know whether the system would
threaten energy interests clustered in the northern Gulf of
Mexico.
"It'll probably be out in the central Gulf of Mexico over
the weekend. Beyond that it's very difficult to say," said Jack
Beven, a senior hurricane forecaster at the hurricane center.
It would become a tropical depression if it wraps around and
develops a closed wind circulation. It would become Tropical
Storm Debby if those winds reach 39 miles per hour (63 km per
hour).
"This one probably will not jump straight to a tropical
storm," Beven said. "It's very broad and will take time to
consolidate."
Nonetheless, the forecasters said, "Interests along the
entire United States Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of
this disturbance through the weekend."
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chris briefly strengthened into a
hurricane in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland on Thursday but
posed no threat to land, forecasters said.
Chris became the season's first Atlantic hurricane on
Thursday morning when its top winds hit 75 miles per hour (120
km per hour), just over the threshold for hurricane status. By
late afternoon it had weakened back to a tropical storm with 70
mph (110 kph) winds.
It was about 585 miles (940 km) east-southeast of Cape Race,
Newfoundland, and was expected to weaken further as it made a
slow loop over cooler waters during the weekend.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30,
but got off to an early start this year. Tropical Storm Alberto
quickly fizzled off South Carolina and Tropical Storm Beryl
soaked the southeastern United States in May.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
predicted there would be nine to 15 tropical storms in the
Atlantic basin this year, with four to eight strengthening into
hurricanes.
(Reporting By Jane Sutton; Editing by Vicki Allen and David
Gregorio)