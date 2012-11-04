NEW YORK Nov 4 Losses from hurricane Sandy may
not hurt insurers such as Chubb Corp as much as investors
might fear, according to a report in the Nov. 5 edition of
Barron's.
Barron's said that Cliff Gallant, Property and casualty
insurance analyst at Keefe Bruyette & Woods, has an $88 price
target on Chubb, which closed at $74.48 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.
"The fourth quarter will be ugly. That's a given," the story
quoted Gallant as saying. "But these aren't devastating losses.
The companies probably won't have to dip into their balance
sheets to pay claims."