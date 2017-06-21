June 21 Tropical Storm Cindy was moving
north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
The center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest
Louisiana and southeast Texas late Wednesday and move inland
over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana on Thursday,
the NHC said.
Cindy was currently located about 160 miles (255 km)
southeast of Galveston Texas with maximum sustained winds of 50
miles per hour (85 km/h).
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)