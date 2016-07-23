July 23 Hawaii Governor David Ige on Friday issued an emergency proclamation ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Darby, a storm that could reach land over the next day bringing with it heavy rains and strong wind.

Forecasters expect Darby to reach the Hawaii's Big Island on Saturday when winds could near 60 mph (95 km/h) and as much as 15 inches (40 cm) of rain could fall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in an advisory.

"I urge residents and businesses to follow emergency instructions, prepare for the storm and take steps to protect your families, employees and property," Ige said in a statement.

In issuing tropical storm warnings and watches for the state of Hawaii, NOAA said the storm could cause life-threatening flash floods as well as landslides.

NOAA also said surf swells generated by Darby are expected to impact the Hawaiian Islands over the next couple of days. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)