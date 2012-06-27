HOUSTON, June 27 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it had restarted its natural-gas-only Independence Hub platform in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby, which weakened into a tropical depression after making landfall in Florida on Tuesday.

Anadarko had shut and evacuated four of its eight Gulf platforms for the storm. By Tuesday, two were fully restaffed and restarted -- Marco Polo and Constitution -- and on Wednesday the company said the same for the Independence Hub, which can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

The fourth platform, Neptune, was undergoing minor maintenance work on Wednesday and was expected to restart production soon, the company said. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)