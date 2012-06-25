* Nearly quarter of oil, gas in Gulf shut -U.S.
* BP shuts all production; Conoco, Shell shuts some
platforms
* LOOP halts tanker offloadings due to storm
adds Exxon, Weather Insight
HOUSTON, June 24 U.S. companies shut in roughly
23 percent of the nation's oil and natural gas production in the
Gulf of Mexico on Su nday as a precaution due to Tropical Storm
Debby, even as forecasters revamped projections to show the
storm could head north and miss the vital offshore energy
facilities.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported late Sunday
afternoon that the storm's expected path toward Florida, away
from the U.S. Gulf waters that are home to about 20 percent of
U.S. oil and 6 percent of natural gas output.
The latest forecast showed Debby failing to gain hurricane
strength moving due north to landfall on Thursday at Port St
Joe, Florida. Debby is the first storm of the 2012 Atlantic
hurricane season forecast to threaten the Gulf.
The latest forecast by the NHC, with successive projections
between Friday and Sunday, pointed the storm from due west of
its formation near the tip of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula to
western Florida.
Late Sunday, Weather Insight, a Thomson Reuters company,
said Debby had only a 10 percent chance of striking Gulf
production areas, down by 20 percent from earlier in the day.
As of midday on Sunday, 22.7 percent of daily crude oil
production, up from 7.8 percent on Saturday, and 22.9 percent of
daily natural gas output, up from 8.16 percent, had been shut
due to Debby, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and
Environmental Enforcement, which oversees oil and gas activity
in the Gulf.
BSEE also said 313,775 barrels per day (bpd) in crude oil
production had been shut in as of Sunday. Some 1.03 billion
cubic feet per day in natural gas output had been shut energy
companies evacuated offshore production platforms.
BP Plc, the largest oil producer in the Gulf of
Mexico, had shut in all of its production by Sunday the company
said.
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the only U.S. port that can
receive the largest oil tank ships, stopped operating due to
rough seas.
Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips, Royal
Dutch Shell Plc had also shut some of their production
as of Sunday.
