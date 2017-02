HOUSTON, June 25 Chevron Corp said on Monday that "some" of its Gulf of Mexico production had been affected by Tropical Storm Debby, but the company provided no details.

Chevron is the second-largest oil producer in the Gulf, according to U.S. regulators. The company operates four oil and gas platforms.

Chevron reiterated that it had evacuated some workers not directly involved in production from its offshore facilities. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)