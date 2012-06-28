HOUSTON, June 28 Chevron Corp said all offshore production shut in the Gulf of Mexico due to the threat of Tropical Storm Debby has been restored and all workers evacuated have returned to offshore installations as of Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which regulates offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico, said on Wednesday 3.2 percent of oil production and 3.6 percent of natural gas production remained shut. The agency stops reporting shut output once it falls below 5 percent.

Chevron operates four oil and gas production platforms in the gulf. (Reporting By Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)