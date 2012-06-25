By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON, June 25
biggest oil and gas producers began to restart production and
restaff evacuated platforms on Mo nday as Tropical Storm Debby
slowly headed for the Florida panhandle, away from energy
infrastructure in the basin.
Debby, the first named storm of 2012 to disrupt energy
operations in the Gulf, temporarily idled nearly a quarter of
its oil and gas output over the weekend as producers shut down
operations and evacuated staff at installations in the storm's
projected path.
The Gulf accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. oil output
and 6 percent of natural gas production.
BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell, respectively
the largest and third-largest oil producers in the Gulf, each
said they were restarting output and restaffing platforms.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp, the largest gas producer in
the Gulf, the company aimed to do the same for its four shut and
evacuated platforms as weather conditions allowed. Anadarko's
affected platforms include the natural gas-only Independence
Hub, which can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day.
On Saturday, forecasters expected Debby to turn west and
cross the areas in the Gulf most populated with energy
infrastructure, including most of BP and Shell's operations.
By Sunday, the storm's path turned northeast toward the
Florida panhandle, away from oil and gas platforms. By Monday,
Debby pounded Florida with heavy rain and was headed straight
east toward the state's western coast.
BP said it would start with its westernmost operations and
when restaffed, crews will restart production and drilling.
BP operates seven oil and gas platforms in the Gulf,
including the world's largest, Thunder Horse, which is designed
to produce up to 250,000 barrels per day of oil and 200 million
cubic feet per day of natural gas.
Shell shut output at two of its seven operated platforms,
Auger and Enchilada. The company also evacuated about 360
workers not directly involved in production.
"Re-start and ramp-up of the minimal subsea production
shut-in has also begun today. By end of day Tuesday, we will be
back to normal operations across the Gulf," Shell said.
BHP Billiton, which shut production at and fully
evacuated its two platforms on Friday, said it was restaffing
Monday and production was expected to resume on Tuesday.
Exxon Mobil Corp said the same about redeploying the
portion of workers evacuated and restarting minimal output shut
in, about 1,000 bpd of oil and 7 mmcfd of gas.
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the only U.S. port
capable of offloading foreign crude from giant tankers, also
said offloadings would resume after they were halted on Sunday
because of rough weather.
Through that weather, the LOOP continued to deliver crude to
refineries from underground storage caverns that can hold up to
67 million barrels, spokeswoman Barb Hesterman said.
Energy markets traditionally keep a close eye on storms
passing through the region for output disruptions and possible
supply squeezes.
The risk to markets because of Gulf storms has diminished
slightly in recent years as the increased development of shale
deposits fueled a boom in onshore oil and gas production.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)